Will complain to 'boss' Jagannath if BJD's candidate from Pipili seat not arrested: Sambit Patra

BJP's candidate from constituency on Monday threatened to complain to Lord Jagannath, the "boss" of the (EC), if candidate from assembly constituency is not arrested within two hours of his complaint to the state's (CEO).

Speaking to ANI, Patra alleged that Maharathy, who was caught by EC officials while distributing money on Sunday, not only "misbehaved" with a but thrashed him also.

"Last night, Maharathy thrashed the who had to be admitted to the hospital. He even filed a complaint against the Despite a complaint being filed, why has the MLA not been arrested? We approached the of Odisha who said he would resign from his post if Maharathy is not arrested within one hour," claimed Patra.

"I would like to say that if Maharathy, who misbehaved, is not arrested, I will complain to Lord Jagannath, who runs the biggest office. If there is no law and order in this state, how will elections be held?" Patra who is also the spokesperson of BJP said.

"It is very sad. BJD is anxious, anticipating their loss. This kind of hooliganism is condemnable. A number of our candidates have come under attack. And today, a in my constituency was beaten up by a candidate and is now in the hospital. Are elections fought this way?" Patra said.

He added, "Democracy is being murdered and we must not remain silent. The EC too has agreed that Maharathy should be arrested. If EC fulfills its promise to us, it is fine. Otherwise, I will go to Lord Jagannath's temple, which is the biggest office."

The was arrested soon after the Patra-led BJP delegation met Odisha's over the attack on EC flying squad officials at his residential premises last night.

Simultaneous elections for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in the state are being held in four phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Patra will be contesting the ongoing polls from against

