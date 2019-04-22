BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

The BJP will win all seven Lok Sabah seats in the capital, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, who on Monday filed his nomination papers from Chandani Chowk seat.

"I cannot make any comment on the candidates of other parties, but I can say confidently that the BJP will mark a historic win on all Lok Sabha seven seats of Delhi," Dr told ANI.

The BJP had won all seven seats in 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

Dr Vardhan will seek re-election from Chandani Chowk against JP Aggarwal of the party and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP)

Former won from this seat in 2004 and 2009 before losing to Dr in 2014.

AAP's also filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his party's

Talking to ANI, Gupta said: " has only one agenda - to get full statehood for Despite being having our government in Delhi, we are not able to provide security to our people. We feel helpless when public demand for development in Delhi, which is not a full-fledged state."

Talking about what led to the collapse of the alliance in the city-state, Singh said: "The party is responsible for not forming an alliance as they don't want to stop the BJP's Shah-Modi duo."

"BJP has become a threat to the country, but the is doing nothing to stop them. It shows that there is some sort of understanding between the Congress and the BJP," said Singh.

"We also discussed if the Congress wants three seats. Then they can contest on two seats from and one seat from Chandigarh," he said.

All seven parliamentary seats in will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)