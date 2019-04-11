BJP accuses Odisha CM of violating Model Code of Conduct, files complaint with EC

BJP on Thursday filed a complaint with the Chief Officer, alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct by

A BJP delegation who met the alleged that his speeches delivered on Thursday were live telecast on a TV channel.

They have requested Chief to take action. The BJP delegation also alleged that BJD released their election manifesto on April 9, during the prohibition period, which was also live telecast on TV channels.

"We would like to inform you that CM Patnaik's campaign speeches of 11 April at Boudh, Sonepur, and Baliguda was telecasted live on a TV channel in violation of election Commissions circular dated 15 March, during the prohibitory period," said the BJP in its complaint.

"We would also like to bring to your kind notice that the manifesto of the BJD was released by its along with other leaders Bhartruhari Mahtab, Prasanna Patasani, Amar Pattnaik, Mintai Behera, Amaresh Patri at their party office on 9 April during the prohibitory period and was also telecast live on electronic media," read the complaint letter.

Four parliamentary constituencies out of 21 in went for polls on April 11. Rest of the constituencies will vote on 18, 23 and 29 April.

The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats during different phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

