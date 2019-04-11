NHRC sends notice to Telangana government over death of 10 women labourers

The Human Rights Commission( ) has sent a notice to Telangana after taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that "at least 10 women working under the MGNREGA scheme died when an embankment caved in on them in district."

The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, of Telangana, asking him to submit a detailed report of the tragic incident including action taken against the guilty, relief and rehabilitation to the families of the victims and status of the safety measures at such sites where deep digging is conducted.

The has sought the response within four weeks.

"Poor villagers, who are not skilled workers and need a job to earn their livelihood, do opt to work under the MGNREGA scheme," said the

"The deceased, no doubt, belonged to the poorest strata, the way, the embankment has collapsed and negligence on the part of the and the department concerned cannot be ruled out."

"It seems that neither any precaution was taken by the authorities nor any kind of help was available on the spot. Had some safety measures been taken, ten human lives could perhaps be saved," said the NHRC.

According to media reports, while digging a canal in a village in district of Telangana, the fellow workers of the victims reportedly tried to rescue them but by the time they cleared about five feet of mud and pulled them out, all of them were dead.

