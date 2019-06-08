BJP leaders from Odisha visit Fani-hit Puri, prepare roadmap for redevelopment

The leaders from state visited Rahangiria village, which was one of the worst affected areas by in the district of the state.

Union Ministers and Pratap Sarangi, along with Sambit Patra, reviewed the situation in the village, which was badly affected by the cyclone on May 4. The leaders interacted with the villagers in Biraharekrushnapur Panchayat of the district.

"Along with @pcsarangi, @sambitswaraj visited Rahangiria village in Biraharekrushnapur Panchayat in district today. Interacted with the villagers affected by #CycloneFani. Had visited the village on May 5 post-cyclone," tweeted on Saturday.

During the inspection, the ministers held a meeting with associations of the region's hotels, rice mills, banks as well as coir board and district administration to prepare a roadmap for the reconstruction of the coastal district affected by the cyclone.

The delegation suggested banks to expedite and work for the restoration of ATMs and point of sales devices before the upcoming Rath Yatra festival.

"We spoke to and systems in today to work out ways to bring more loans to the district so as to re-establish tourism in the district. In Sadar district, has returned but it is yet to come in this village", the told ANI.

The main focus of the visit was to urge the banks to expedite the loan disbursement, so that the hotels and mills are able to become functional again.

"There has been good progress in restoration with around 30% hotels being currently functional. Loan restructuring for hotel industry has been initiated as per RBI guidelines," Pradhan tweeted, adding that he has suggested companies for 30 % interim payment to hotel association members.

"16 out of 18 rice mills in have been affected. Suggested banks to consider the request of association members for defering interest payment and financial assistance under MSME schemes," he added.

