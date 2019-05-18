Post-cyclone situation grim in Puri, state govt announces additional relief

As the situation in Cyclone Fani-affected district showed little signs of improvement even after a fortnight, the government Saturday announced an additional Rs 1,000 as gratuitous relief to each eligible family in the area.

A P said as all people in the district are yet to be provided with electricity, the state cabinet has decided to give Rs 1,000 to all eligible families.

told reporters that this amount would be in addition to Rs 2,000 already given to the people. He said the government has also given 50 kg rice and Rs 500 for polythene sheets.

sources said only 7 feeders out of the 56 in have been made operational so far. has been partially restored in the district.

In Nimapara block, only 5 of the 28 feeders have been operational.

People in 13 other blocks have been without since May 3, when the cyclone made landfall near the holy town, damaging completely the

The cyclone has claimed 64 lives and hit over 1.65 crore people in 14 districts of

Despite the government's efforts, it appears normalcy will take some time to return, said a senior of the

Also on Saturday, announced livelihood assistance to street vendors, coconut growers and poultry farmers affected by the cyclone.

Patnaik said about 30,000 street vendors in 11 urban local bodies will get a cash assistance of Rs 10,000 each.

"Extensive damage has been caused to coconut trees, which is an important source of livelihood for the people living in coastal Apart from Agriculture Input Subsidy and support for tree plantations and seedlings already announced on May 11, cash assistance of Rs 500 per damaged coconut tree will be provided to the affected farmers, subject to a limit of 25 trees per farmer, to support their immediate livelihood," Patnaik said.

Many small broiler poultry units have also been damaged due to

To revive the broiler units, each will be provided with 75-per cent subsidy, limited to Rs 1 lakh per unit of 500 birds. Two thousands small broiler poultry units will be supported through this intervention, the said.

The special package will cost about Rs 100 core, he said, adding that the expenditure will be met from the CM relief fund and the state's own resources.

Meanwhile, the has placed four doctors under suspension on charge of dereliction of duty in district. These doctors were found absent without sanctioned leave.

The government has transferred the (CDMO), Puri, and appointed in his place. Earlier, the had transferred the

The state cabinet also approved allocation of Rs 15 lakh for cleaning each pond in Puri district, Rs 24 lakh for ration of all government staff engaged in relief and restoration works, hike in the daily wage of the workers hired from the neighbouring states.

While the skilled workers will be provided Rs 555 as against Rs 370, the semi-skilled and non-skilled workers will get Rs 480 and Rs 420 as against Rs 320 and Rs 280 respectively.

