Delhi Police bust a gang of six robbers

A of six that used to rob passengers in public transport was busted by Branch last night, said police on Saturday.

The six accused were identified as Ankur, Vishal, Sunil, Manish, Virender and Satpal Singh. Two country-made pistols and four knives were recovered from their possession.

"This used to target a bus or some other public transport, forcefully ask the to stop the vehicle at an isolated place and used to threaten the passengers using pistols and knives and rob them," said of Police (DCP) Crime,

"Many cases have already been registered against them in the past and they have robbed many passengers in almost 50 public transports till date. They used to catch a bus late at night from NH-24, rob the passengers at an isolated area and escape into the bushes," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)