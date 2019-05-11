BJP MP's son held for beating up wife, mother, sister

Police on Saturday arrested Rahul Kumar, son of for allegedly beating up his wife, mother, sister and, a child.

"MP called up the police on Friday to register a complaint against his son In medical reports, the accused was found to be intoxicated at the time of the incident," said police.

Police have registered a case. Further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)