JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Chennaiyin FC extends John Gregory's contract
Business Standard

BJP MP's son held for beating up wife, mother, sister

ANI  |  General News 

Police on Saturday arrested Rahul Kumar, son of Gaya BJP MP Hari Manjhi for allegedly beating up his wife, mother, sister and, a child.

"MP Hari Manjhi called up the police on Friday to register a complaint against his son Rahul Kumar. In medical reports, the accused was found to be intoxicated at the time of the incident," said police.

Police have registered a case. Further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 22:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU