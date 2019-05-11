BJP MP's son held for beating up wife, mother, sister

Police on Saturday arrested Rahul Kumar, son of Gaya BJP MP Hari Manjhi for allegedly beating up his wife, mother, sister and, a child.
"MP Hari Manjhi called up the police on Friday to register a complaint against his son Rahul Kumar. In medical reports, the accused was found to be intoxicated at the time of the incident," said police.
Police have registered a case. Further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
