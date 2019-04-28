BJP MP slams Congress over open defecation

Bharatiya (BJP) on Saturday took a controversial jibe at and said that the would have known the importance of building toilets if his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and mother (Sonia Gandhi) had faced the problem of open defecation.

" keh rahi hai shauchalay ki baat kar rahe hain, bada chhota dimag hai. agar tumhari dadi aur tumhari amma khet mein lota leke gayi hoti to malum pad jata," Singh said while addressing a rally in Mahoba.

is BJP's candidate from the Etah seat.

The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Monday. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)