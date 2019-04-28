Rajasthan: 2 held, five cartons of liquor seized

-
Rajasthan police has arrested two people and seized five cartons of liquor from their possession here in Dungarpur.
"Based on a tip-off, we found two cartons of liquor from a vehicle outside a showroom and arrested two people in the case. After interrogating them, three more cartons were recovered from the showroom," said police.
The arrests were made on Saturday.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
