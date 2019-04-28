JUST IN
Cannabis worth around Rs 30 lakh seized in Visakhapatnam, 2 held

ANI  |  General News 

Two persons were arrested by the Visakhapatnam Rural Police at Garikabanda check post in Gangaraju Madugula here for possessing a huge quantity of cannabis.

Police said they stopped a truck for conducting searches on Saturday. After investigation, the police found and seized 580 kg of cannabis from it.

The estimated market value of the cannabis is Rs 30 lakh, police said.

Last week, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 1121.5 kilograms of cannabis at Panthangi toll plaza in Bhuvanagiri district. The value of seized cannabis was around Rs 1.6 crore.

First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 07:24 IST

