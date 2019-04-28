SAD, BJP talk about demolishing people's houses; Cong offering AAP MLAs crores to defect: Bhagwat Mann

-
ALSO READ
Punjab: Akali Dal slams Cong govt, dubs budget 'bundle of lies'
Two Akali Dal activists arrested for vandalising Rajiv Gandhi statute
Expelled SAD leaders launch new political outfit
Akali Dal condemns police deployment in Punjab schools
SAD says expelled Akali leaders forming new front to help Congress
-
Punjab AAP president Bhagwat Mann on Saturday hit out at the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleging that the two parties talked about demolishing the houses of people of Punjab as opposed to his party that was concerned about building people houses.
The AAP leader also targetted the Congress alleging that Congress leaders were offering legislators of his party crores of rupees to defect.
"BJP and SAD talk about demolishing the houses of people of Punjab while AAP party talks about constructing your house," Mann, who is also the MP from Sangrur, said here.
"Akali, BJP and Congress talk about building cremation grounds but we talk about making government schools and building proper schools," he added.
Mann further accused Akali and Congress of eliminating Punjab's youth.
"Akali and Congress have eliminated Punjab's youth. These two parties have a lot of money in their accounts that cannot be even counted. Congress has offered crores of rupees to our MLAs but we want to work for the common man," he alleged.
Mann is re-contesting from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat against SAD legislator and former Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon.
Elections in Punjab will be held on May 19 in the last phase for all 13 seats. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU