SAD, BJP talk about demolishing people's houses; Cong offering AAP MLAs crores to defect: Bhagwat Mann

Punjab AAP president Bhagwat Mann on Saturday hit out at the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleging that the two parties talked about demolishing the houses of people of Punjab as opposed to his party that was concerned about building people houses.

The AAP leader also targetted the Congress alleging that Congress leaders were offering legislators of his party crores of rupees to defect.

"BJP and SAD talk about demolishing the houses of people of Punjab while AAP party talks about constructing your house," Mann, who is also the MP from Sangrur, said here.

"Akali, BJP and Congress talk about building cremation grounds but we talk about making government schools and building proper schools," he added.

Mann further accused Akali and Congress of eliminating Punjab's youth.

"Akali and Congress have eliminated Punjab's youth. These two parties have a lot of money in their accounts that cannot be even counted. Congress has offered crores of rupees to our MLAs but we want to work for the common man," he alleged.

Mann is re-contesting from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat against SAD legislator and former Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Elections in Punjab will be held on May 19 in the last phase for all 13 seats. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 07:10 IST

