BJP plans grand welcome for PM Modi after his 3-day visit to US

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Sunday after his return from a successful visit to the US.
Prime Minister Modi, who is returning from his three-day landmark visit to the US, will be greeted in the national capital by thousands of his supporters and workers from the party with dhols and nagadas.
To welcome the Prime Minister, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, seven members of the Parliament from Delhi, mayors of three BJP ruled municipal corporations, members of NDMC and senior party functionaries will also be present.
Speaking to ANI, the Delhi BJP president Gupta said that all MPs have been asked to reach the technical area of the airport where a stage has been set up.
"A big stage has been set up for the Prime Minister to come and accept the welcome from people. The garland to welcome his successful visit is specially curated with flowers from different regions of the country. There would be close to 100 dhols and nagaras from different states to welcome PM Modi," stated Gupta.
A stretch of 1.5 kilometres has been decked up for Prime Minister's arrival.
PM Modi is expected to arrive in the national capital around 10 am today after his visit to the US. Through the welcome meet, the party aims to thank the prime minister for his successful visit to the US to keep India's strategic and national interest in front of the world.
The Prime Minister, during his three days visit to the US, held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participated in the first-ever in-person Quad leaders summit after the COVID-19 pandemic. He also addressed the UNGA during the visit.
