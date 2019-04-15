BJP's LS candidate from Nizamabad wants to put his own lock in strongroom

Arvind Dharmapuri, who has contested the Lok Sabha poll from Nizamabad seat, has sought the permission of the (ECI) to put his own lock in the strongroom, where the machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips have been kept.

"I request you to allow me to put my lock to the strongroom in which EVMs and VVPATs used during the General to the House of the People (Lok Sabha)-2019 are stored. Kindly do the needful," he has stated in the letter written to the

Arvind has contested against Kalvakuntla Kavitha, sitting who is also the daughter of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

With 185 candidates in the fray, 178 of them were farmers, who chose to fight the election to highlight their demands. Due to a large number of candidates, the EC had to use as many as 12 EVMs in each booth.

Lok Sabha polls in Telangana were held on April 11, the first phase of seven-phased polling, which will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

