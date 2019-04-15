Azam Khan's remark on Jaya Prada insult to women power, SP-BSP must apologise: Amit Shah

on Monday demanded apology from (SP) and its ally (BSP) over Azam Khan's derogatory comments against and BJP candidate from constituency Jaya Prada, saying that Khan's remarks were an insult to 'women power'.

"The repugnant comments by against ji are not an insult of just Jaya ji but of crores of India's mothers and daughters. The Samajwadi Party, and should immediately apologise to the crore of women of the country for insulting the matru shakti (women power)," Shah said at an election rally here.

In UP's Rampur, Khan said on Sunday, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

The SP, BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal have forged an alliance in to contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Shah also asked and SP to clarify their stand on the matter.

He said, "I want to ask SP, Bahen Mayawati ji and whether they agree with Azam Khan's comments."

Accusing the of fear of defeat in the elections, Shah said: "Earlier, they used to make excuses of EVM tampering after the elections. But, now they are saying that the BJP will win even before the polls. It shows that is foreseeing its defeat."

will vote for all of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of the elections on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

