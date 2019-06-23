JUST IN
BJP's Manoj Tiwari says he received death threat, lodges police complaint

ANI  |  General News 

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that he has received a death threat through a text message from an anonymous person.

The threat read as "I am under extreme compulsion to kill you."

The BJP leader claimed that the unidentified person in his threat also said that he would "kill the Prime Minister if needed."

After receiving the threat message, Tiwari lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

He told ANI, "This is true that I received a text, it is not a rumour. We have taken this matter seriously because the threat message has also mentioned killing our Prime Minister. We have complained to the police and they will now look into the matter. A while ago, my house was attacked, some people entered my residence looking for me.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 14:24 IST

