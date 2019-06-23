3 lakh CCTV cameras to be installed across Delhi in 50 days: Sisodia

With less than a year to go for the Assembly polls, on Sunday kick-started AAP's government CCTV cameras installation project in the capital.

The leader asserted that three lakh CCTV cameras will be installed across the capital in 50 days.

"As the crime is increasing day by day, the role of the can be to install CCTV cameras at every street. RWA and police will get a direct feed of these cameras. The project of installing three lakh CCTV cameras has started," Sisodia told reporters here after installing a camera in East Vinod Nagar, which falls under his Assembly constituency of Patparganj.

"I have started the project of installing 2,000 cameras in constituency. These are high-end cameras and its feeds will be available to SHO, RWA and command centre," he said.

When asked to comment on E Sreedharan who objected to Aam Aadmi Party's proposed for women in Delhi Metro, he said, "There was a time when people never thought of metro. E Sreedharan was a superb He visualised it and now it is there. Today people are saying it is not possible for the government. It is possible."

Earlier, Sreedharan, popularly known as 'Metro Man' wrote a letter to for not agreeing to the proposal saying that it would set alarming precedence to all other metros in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)