BJP's Sanjeev Balyan defeats RLD president Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar

BJP candidate on Thursday won from the seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes. He contested against (RLD) chief

Speaking to media, Ajay Shanker Pandey, said that Balyan has got a total of 5, 73 780 votes while his rival Singh got 5, 67, 254 votes.

" has been declared as the winner. I have issued the letter for the same. has got 5, 67, 254 votes, has got 5, 73 780 votes and NOTA got 5,110," he said.

Minutes after being declared as the winner, Balyan also addressed the media and thanked people for casting their ballot in favour of him.

"Despite in tough conditions where all the Opposition parties were united, people voted for me. Thank you all for supporting me. I promise to fulfil the incomplete task in the next five years. Construction of Highway and a medical college is on top of my list...This is people's victory," said Balyan.

It should be noted that in 2014, Balyan defeated of the by a huge margin of more than four lakh votes on the same seat.

