BJP threatens to sue Kerala Finance Minister Isaac

Kerala BJP will 'sue' and seek 'prosecution' of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for accusing BJP's state unit president PS Sreedharan Pillai of trying to "sabotage development in Kerala."
"Kerala BJP will sue and prosecute Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for his defamatory statement on May 6," said PS Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday. He said that he has claimed Rs 10 as compensation besides seeking criminal prosecution against Isaac.
Isaac had reportedly alleged that Pillai is making use of his position as the BJP state president as a golden opportunity to sabotage development in Kerala. "Sreedharan Pillai, who tried to disrupt the development of National Highway in Kerala should be treated as a public enemy of the state," Isaac had said.
