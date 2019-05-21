BJP threatens to sue Kerala Finance Minister Isaac

BJP will 'sue' and seek 'prosecution' of for accusing BJP's state unit PS Sreedharan of trying to "sabotage development in "

" BJP will sue and prosecute for his defamatory statement on May 6," said PS Sreedharan on Tuesday. He said that he has claimed Rs 10 as compensation besides seeking criminal prosecution against Isaac.

Isaac had reportedly alleged that is making use of his position as the BJP state as a golden opportunity to sabotage development in Kerala. "Sreedharan Pillai, who tried to disrupt the development of Highway in Kerala should be treated as a public enemy of the state," Isaac had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)