Reliance decides to withdraw defamation suits filed against individuals, corporate bodies in Rafale case

Group led by on Tuesday said that it has decided to withdraw suits filed by it against individuals and corporate bodies for making "defamatory statements with regard to the offset agreement between Group and "

"We believe that the defamatory statements by certain individuals and corporate bodies with regard to the offset agreement between Group and were made for political purposes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2019 that have concluded on Sunday, May 19. Besides, the subject matter is pending for adjudication before the Supreme Court," said Reliance Group in a statement.

"Therefore, the Group has decided to withdraw the suits filed by it against these individuals and corporate bodies," the added.

It is worth mentioning three sisters concerns of Reliance Group -- Reliance Defence, Reliance Infrastructure, and Reliance Aerostructure -- had earlier filed civil suits against many leaders including and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)