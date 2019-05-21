RBI Central Board meets in Chennai

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) met today in under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, This was the 576th meeting of the

"The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank. Among other important matters, the Board discussed the Medium-Term Strategy document, covering, inter-alia, the Mission Statement and the Vision Statement," said a release by RBI.

"The Board also reviewed the present structure of supervision in RBI in the context of the growing diversity, complexities and interconnectedness within the Indian financial sector. With a view to strengthening the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, and Non-Banking Financial Companies, the Board decided to create a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the RBI," it added.

Other matters discussed by the Board included inter-alia, issues related to the Currency Management and to Government functions of the RBI.

Deputy N. S. Vishwanathan, Dr. Viral V. Acharya, Shri B. P. Kanungo and Shri of the Reserve Bank of India, and other Directors of the of the Reserve Bank - Shri Bharat Doshi, Shri Sudhir Mankad, Shri Manish Sabharwal, Shri Satish Marathe, Shri Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Ms. and Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, attended the meeting. The Government Directors Shri Subhash Chandra Garg, Finance and Secretary, and Shri Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, also attended the meeting.

The Board passed a condolence resolution in memory of Shri Y.C. Deveshwar, a former of the Central Board. The Central Board Members also took the pledge on the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day.

