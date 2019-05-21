Rajnath Singh, Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju condemn killing of MLA Tirong Aboh, his family

Rajnath Singh, MoS Home Affairs and Chief Minister on Tuesday condemned the attack on Arunachal's MLA and his family by suspected NSCN terrorists near Bogapani area in district.

Taking to Twitter, the expressed condolences and said that the perpetrators of attack will not be spared.

"Shocked and anguished by the killing of MLA ji, his family & others in It is an outrageous attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the North East. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

Chief Minister said that the action will be initiated against the accused of the attack.

"Extremely shocked by unfortunate incident of killing of Khonsa MLA along with several others by insurgents. Strongly condemn this barbarous act. Action will be initiated to hunt down the perpetrators. My heartfelt condolence and may soul of those departed Rest In Peace," he tweeted.

Rijiju, who is also a from Arunachal West tweeted, "I'm shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Shri Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh, his family including 11 people. Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack."

On Tuesday, 11 people, including sitting People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and his son were killed when his convoy was ambushed by suspected NSCN terrorists in Bogapani area in Arunachal's district.

