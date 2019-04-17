BJP writes to EC, demands review over alleged biopic of Mamata Banerjee

The (BJP) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the (EC) over the alleged biopic of titled - 'Baghini', which is slated to release on May 3.

The party has asked the to review the purported biopic on the TMC supremo.

"This is to draw your attention to the news in the media that a biopic allegedly of Smt will be released on 3 May 2019. requests the Hon'ble of India and its in West Bengal, the CEO, to review the said biopic before release, on similar lines done in the case of another biopic depicting Shri Narendra Modi," a letter signed by and BJP read.

The development comes in the backdrop of the staying the release of 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on the till the elections are over, citing the film "disturbs the level-playing field."

The PM Modi biopic was slated to release on April 11, coinciding with the first phase of the It was initially scheduled for release on April 5.

The ' biopic came under a cloud with the opposition parties, including claiming that its release was planned with the intention of influencing voters in the ongoing elections.

The biopic depicts the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as a and finally his landmark election as the

is essaying the role of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)