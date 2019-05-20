BJP writes to MP Governor; requests immediate convening of Assembly session

The of Opposition in has urged state to convene an assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order and non-payment of farmers' dues.

"There are various problems that have emerged in the past six months. The state is witnessing an acute shortage of drinking water, law and order is under duress and farmers are facing non-payment issue for the wheat and gram crops," he said in a letter to the

"Farmers are aggrieved on the unclear loan waiver proposal of the government and people are finding it tough to get benefits from the schemes of the former government," he added.

Based on these issues, has sought immediate convening of an assembly session.

The 231-member assembly has 113 members and 109 members. The ruling coalition is led by the party, supported by 1 MLA of SP, 2 MLAs of BSP and 4 Independent MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)