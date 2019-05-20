TDP requests EC to ensure YSRCP doesn't disturb counting process

(TDP) has requested the of India (ECI) to ensure the YSRCP doesn't disturb the counting of Lok Sabha and Assembly votes in the state on May 23.

In a letter written to (CEC) on Monday, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has sought adequate security in the counting premises to ensure the "YSRCP members do not disturb the counting process" in the state.

Accusing YSRCP of mischievous game plan like the deletion of genuine voters of TDP by filing applications in bulk in the name of unknown persons from places like Pune and Kolkata, Kumar wrote: "We request the to provide adequate security in the counting premises to ensure the YSRCP doesn't disturb the counting process."

The letter further states: "As the political parties are not allowed to carry inside the counting hall premises, necessary arrangements have to be made by the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) to provide and water to the counting agents also along with other counting personnel...Therefore, instructions may be issued to all ROs to provide and drinking water to the counting agents during the period of counting."

The also requested the EC "to issue instructions to the concerned officials to permit the counting agents to carry Form 17C Part-I /account of votes recorded, Form 17C part-II / scrolling sheet for recording the votes counted and required white papers and pen to make any representation on the counting issues."

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held on April 11 will take place on May 23.

