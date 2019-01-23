JUST IN
'Black Panther' becomes first superhero film ever to be nominated for best picture at Oscars

ANI  |  Hollywood 

Marvel's 'Black Panther' became the first superhero film ever to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

With USD 700 million in domestic box office, Ryan Coogler's film became the third-highest grosser of all time, reported Variety.

'Black Panther' has accumulated more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Its nomination makes it the third-highest grossing best picture nominee ever, behind James Cameron's 'Avatar' and 'Titanic.'

For Marvel Studios, the news comes at a good time as the company is set to culminate 11 years of storytelling with the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame.'

However, despite immense box office success and support of film critics, 'Black Panther' still came into this year's Oscar season a significant underdog.

A year ago, James Mangold's 'Logan' became the first superhero film to receive recognition in the writing category, but never before 'Black Panther' has a superhero film received such honours.

Coogler's film was also nominated for costume design, original score, original song, production design, sound editing and sound mixing. It's joined in the best picture lineup by 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Favourite,' 'Green Book,' 'Roma,' 'A Star Is Born,' and 'Vice.

