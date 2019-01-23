Oscars yet to announce host plan for the award show

While the is making headlines after the announcement of nominations on Tuesday, the producers of the prestigious award show are yet to share their host plan for the night.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that instead of a solo artiste, the team of 2019 is planning to recruit multiple celebrities to present different portions of the show. However, the news was not confirmed by any of the Academy members.

The producers originally selected Kevin Hart for the role, but the turned down the job after his tweets from 2009-2011 containing derogatory language resurfaced on the internet, sparking a huge controversy.

Shortly after his "Homophobic" tweets went viral, the Academy, offering an ultimatum to the actor, asked him to issue an official statement apologising for his remarks. Hart, however, refused to apologise for his past comments and quit the award show.

While Hart did end up apologising for his tweets that sparked the backlash, he also clarified that he is no longer a part of the award night.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)