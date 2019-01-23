'Bohemian Rhapsody' scores 5 Oscar nominations, producer Graham King 'overwhelmed'

After making its mark at the Golden Globes, the biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is now leading the race at with 5 nominations.

The music film that sweeped awards at has been nominated for: Best Picture, Best In a Leading Role (Rami Malek), Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

The film has been performing outstandingly well in and outside theatres ever since its release in October last year.

According to Weekly, in a statement reacting to the nominations, Graham asserted that he thinks they have "made the best version of a story."

Thanking the Academy for recognising the film, the said, "Heartfelt thank you to the Academy for recognising a film that has been a true collaboration from a team with a specific vision and determination to honour and Queen," he said.

He also asserted that he is "extraordinarily proud of all of the nominations and the entire team."

Talking about the hard work that went into the project and the appreciation it received, said, "It has taken nearly a decade to bring this project to the screen, so to see the world celebrate this film is incredibly thrilling."

"It was a challenging task to take someone's life and form that into a two-hour and 15-minute film," he added.

After impressing the fans on the big screens, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' team kick-started the year by performed exceptionally well at won an award for Best Performance by an in a Motion Picture (Drama) while the film won a for Best Motion Picture Drama. The team's big honour has however sparked controversy.

