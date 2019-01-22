Oscars 2019: Here's the complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 91st have been announced by actors and

This is the first time since 1989 that Hollywood's biggest awards will be held without a host. While was initially supposed to host, the resurfacing of certain 'offensive' tweets posted by the earlier led him to vacate the position.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who announced the nominees, earlier took to to share her excitement as well. She wrote, "Oh this is going to be exciting! @KumailN text me when u wake up so we can coordinate our looks. I'm thinking pj's & glasses... my dressy ones! U? #OscarNoms"

The 91st Awards are being presented once again at the Dolby Theatre at in Hollywood.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

-Best Picture:'Black Panther''BlacKkKlansman''Bohemian Rhapsody''The Favourite''Green Book''Roma''A Star Is Born''Vice'

-Lead Actor:Christian Bale, 'Vice'Bradley Cooper, 'A Star Is Born'Willem Dafoe, 'At Eternity's Gate'Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'Viggo Mortensen, 'Green Book'

-Lead Actress:Yalitza Aparicio, 'Roma'Glenn Close, 'The Wife'Olivia Colman, 'The Favourite'Lady Gaga, 'A Star Is Born'Melissa McCarthy, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

-Supporting Actor:Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'Adam Driver, 'BlacKkKlansman'Sam Elliott, 'A Star Is Born'Richard E. Grant, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'Sam Rockwell, 'Vice'

-Supporting Actress:Amy Adams, 'Vice'Marina de Tavira, 'Roma'Regina King, 'If Beale Street Could Talk'Emma Stone, 'The Favourite'Rachel Weisz, 'The Favourite'

-Director:Spike Lee, 'BlacKkKlansman'Pawel Pawlikowski, 'Cold War'Yorgos Lanthimos, 'The Favourite'Alfonso Cuarón, 'Roma'Adam McKay, 'Vice'

-Animated Feature:'Incredibles 2,' Brad Bird'Isle of Dogs,' Wes Anderson'Mirai,' Breaks the Internet,' Rich Moore, Phil Johnston'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

-Animated Short:'Animal Behaviour,' Alison Snowden, David Fine'Bao,' Domee Shi'Late Afternoon,' Louise Bagnall'One Small Step,' Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas'Weekends,' Trevor Jimenez

-Adapted Screenplay:'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' , Ethan Coen'BlacKkKlansman,' Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee'Can You Ever Forgive Me?,' and Jeff Whitty'If Beale Street Could Talk,' Barry Jenkins'A Star Is Born,' Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

-Original Screenplay:'The Favourite,' Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara'First Reformed,' Paul Schrader'Green Book,' Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly'Roma,' Alfonso Cuarón'Vice,' Adam McKay

-Cinematography:'Cold War,' Lukasz Zal'The Favourite,' Robbie Ryan'Never Look Away,' Caleb Deschanel'Roma,' Alfonso Cuarón'A Star Is Born,' Matthew Libatique

-Best Documentary Feature:'Free Solo,' Jimmy Chin, Vasarhelyi'Hale County This Morning, This Evening,' RaMell Ross'Minding the Gap,' Bing Liu'Of Fathers and Sons,' Talal Derki'RBG,' Betsy West, Julie Cohen

-Best Documentary Short Subject:'Black Sheep,' Ed Perkins'End Game,' Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman'Lifeboat,' Skye Fitzgerald'A Night at the Garden,' Curry'Period. End of Sentence.,' Rayka Zehtabchi

-Best Live Action Short Film: 'Detainment,' Vincent Lambe'Fauve,' Jeremy Comte'Marguerite,' Marianne Farley'Mother,' Rodrigo Sorogoyen'Skin,' Guy Nattiv

-Best Foreign Language Film:'Capernaum' (Lebanon)'Cold War' (Poland)'Never Look Away' (Germany)'Roma' (Mexico)'Shoplifters' (Japan)

-Film Editing:'BlacKkKlansman,' Rhapsody,' John Ottman'Green Book,' Vito'The Favourite,' Yorgos Mavropsaridis'Vice,' Hank Corwin

-Sound Editing:'Black Panther,' Benjamin A. Burtt, Rhapsody,' John Warhurst'First Man,' Ai-Ling Lee, Morgan'A Quiet Place,' Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl'Roma,' Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

-Sound Mixing:'Black Panther''Bohemian Rhapsody''First Man''Roma''A Star Is Born'

-Production Design:'Black Panther,' Hannah Beachler'First Man,' Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas'The Favourite,' Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton' Returns,' John Myhre, Gordon Sim'Roma,' Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quez

-Original Score:'BlacKkKlansman,' Terence Blanchard'Black Panther,' Ludwig Goransson'If Beale Street Could Talk,' Nicholas Britell'Isle of Dogs,' Alexandre Desplat' Returns,' Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

-Original Song:'All The Stars' from 'Black Panther' by Kendrick Lamar, SZA'I'll Fight' from 'RBG' by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from ' Returns' by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Benjamin Rice'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson

-Makeup and Hair:

'Border'' of Scots''Vice'

-Costume Design:

'Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' Mary Zophres'Black Panther,' Ruth E. Carter'The Favourite,' Sandy Powell'Mary Poppins Returns,' Sandy Powell' of Scots,' Alexandra Byrne

-Visual Effects:

.

