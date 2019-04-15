Blast kills 7 children in Afghanistan

Seven children lost their lives while scores of people were wounded after a bomb went off here on Sunday evening, according to Provincial Governor's Assadullah

The children were playing outside the house on the outskirts of Mihtarlam city when they were hit by unexploded ordnance, according to TOLOnews.

At least 120 civilians in are affected by mines and unexploded ordnance every month, as per official figures.

While 3,400 square kilometers of land has been cleared of explosives, another 1,700 square kilometers of land is yet to be cleared in

