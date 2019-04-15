JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Deadly storms threaten 90 million lives across USA

Belgian Malinois dogs that guard White House inducted into MP Police dog squad
Business Standard

Blast kills 7 children in Afghanistan

ANI  |  Middle East 

Seven children lost their lives while scores of people were wounded after a bomb went off here on Sunday evening, according to Provincial Governor's Spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai.

The children were playing outside the house on the outskirts of Mihtarlam city when they were hit by unexploded ordnance, according to TOLOnews.

At least 120 civilians in Afghanistan are affected by mines and unexploded ordnance every month, as per official figures.

While 3,400 square kilometers of land has been cleared of explosives, another 1,700 square kilometers of land is yet to be cleared in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 06:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU