German authorities detonate World War II bomb found in Frankfurt river

Around 600 people were evacuated from their homes, after a WWII bomb found by firefighters taking part in a diving exercise in a river in Frankfurt, Germany, was safely detonated on Sunday.

The 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb was discovered in Frankfurt's Main River, a tributary of the Rhine, on Friday

The deliberate explosion sent a water plume around 30 meters high into the sky, according to The marine life had been driven away by smaller explosions earlier.

Pockets of city center were evacuated, as parts of the old town around Cathedral were also affected. Around 350 firefighters, police and staff were involved in evacuation efforts.

Specialist divers moved the explosive to a greater depth of 5.5 to 6 meters in the before detonation.

Even though the second War ended over 70 ago, unexploded dating back to the era are regularly found during construction work across

