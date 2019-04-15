German authorities detonate World War II bomb found in Frankfurt river

-
ALSO READ
Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused
Unexploded mortar shell kills seven children in Afghanistan
Army disposes 555 bombs buried underground for past 14 years
German railway Deutsche Bahn reaches wage agreement with union
Yemen schoolchildren killed by unexploded ordnance: UN
-
Around 600 people were evacuated from their homes, after a WWII bomb found by firefighters taking part in a diving exercise in a river in Frankfurt, Germany, was safely detonated on Sunday.
The 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb was discovered in Frankfurt's Main River, a tributary of the Rhine, on Friday
The deliberate explosion sent a water plume around 30 meters high into the sky, according to Deutsche Welle. The marine life had been driven away by smaller explosions earlier.
Pockets of Frankfurt city center were evacuated, as parts of the old town around Frankfurt Cathedral were also affected. Around 350 firefighters, police and Red Cross staff were involved in evacuation efforts.
Specialist divers moved the explosive to a greater depth of 5.5 to 6 meters in the Main River before detonation.
Even though the second World War ended over 70 ago, unexploded bombs dating back to the era are regularly found during construction work across Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU