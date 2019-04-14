After Julian's arrest, what will happen to his cat?

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's seven years of tenure ended abruptly on Thursday following his arrest at the Ecuadoran Embassy in But what will happen to his cat? Where will she go?

CNN has reported that the furry haired animal was Assange's only companion during his asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

The cat had a significant Internet following of its own. Twitter followers of the 'Embassy Cat' shot up to 31,000, while its Instagram account was regularly viewed by nearly 5,000 followers respectively.

Therefore, when the British police stormed the Ecuadoran Embassy on April 11 to detain Assange and charged him with conspiracies and hacking, many started worrying about the fate of the cat.

Would the cat's asylum end, too? Or was it just beginning? Would someone adopt it, or would it also face extradition to the United States? Would it fall victim to a vast conspiracy? Did it know too much? -- are some of the questions raised by the followers following Julian's arrest, Washington Post reported.

"Is Julian Assange's cat going to be okay though?" one person asked.

"I do hope that someone looks after his cat, who must be very confused about all this," another said.

A third simply stated: "Am worried about . . . his cat."

While it's unclear exactly what happened to Embassy Cat, multiple sources said that the cat is believed to have left the Embassy long ago.

Assange got the cat for himself in 2016 to help pass the time while he was stuck up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been since 2012, CNN reported.

WikiLeaks tweeted footage of Assange's cat watching his owner being arrested.

