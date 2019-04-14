Julian Assange's father requests Australian govt to help his son

founder Julian Assange's father has requested the to bring back his son, who was arrested at the in earlier this week, reported.

Speaking to Australian newspaper 'Herald Sun' on Sunday, John Shipton, the father of Julian Assange, urged Australian and the (DFAT) to step in his son's arrest, who is facing rape allegations in and extradition charges by the government, reported.

"DFAT and the should in a nuanced way do something. It can be resolved simply to the satisfaction of all. There has been some talk in a meeting between a and a senior DFAT to extradite Julian to Australia," the father was quoted, as saying.

According to Sputnik, Shipton, in his interview, expressed that he was shocked to see the manner in which his son was carried out of the by on Thursday.

"I saw him, the way they dragged him down the steps, the coppers, he didn't look good. I'm 74 and I look better than him and he's 47. It's such a shock. For months and months, he has been living like a high-security prisoner, he can't even go to the toilet. There have been cameras watching his every move," the father said.

Shipton's interview comes two days after Morrison affirmed that Australian-born Assange will not be receiving "special treatment", following his arrest and possible imminent extradition to the US.

Assange was apprehended by the at the where he had been putting up for around seven years.

The arrest was made after Ecuadorian revoked his diplomatic asylum, claiming that Assange had repeatedly violated international conventions and daily-life rules inside the Embassy's premises.

While Moreno quoted the UK authorities who had promised that they would not extradite Assange to any country where he could potentially face the death penalty, the meanwhile confirmed that the whistleblower was detained "on behalf of the authorities".

Following his arrest, Assange, who pleaded not guilty, was taken to a court and was convicted on charges of skipping bail after an extradition order to and failing to surrender to the court over a 2012 warrant.

US authorities also alleged Assange of hacking classified information and conspiring with Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, who allegedly provided the whistleblower with a password to government computers.

