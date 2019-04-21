Bollywood celebrities condemn the serial blasts in Sri Lanka

Bollywood celebrities are condemning the serial bomb blasts that rocked amid celebrations on Sunday.

While expressing their grief, many Bollywood celebrities extended prayers for the people in

in a tweet wrote, "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in We are praying with you in this painful moment of sorrow, grief and shock."

"Prayers for SriLanka,"

Veteran tweeted, "Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from SriLanka. Had stayed at the hotels & it's heartbreaking to even imagine the situation. My heartfelt condolences to the near & dear ones of those who lost their lives & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones injured."

The Sri-Lanka born Indian actress, also took to to express her grief and tweeted, "Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop !"

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka. Here's praying & hoping for a terror-free world!" tweeted Sidharth Malhotra.

"What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ???" also grieved the blasts.

"Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected," tweeted.

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, also condemned the dastardly blasts in Sri Lanka and laid out their prayers to the people.

The death toll in six coordinated bomb blasts that hit a number of high-end hotels and churches in Sri Lanka rose to 138.

