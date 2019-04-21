Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Sports fraternity condemns the attack

-
ALSO READ
Cricketing fraternity condemns Christchurch terror attack
From Munich to Christchurch: When violence hit sports
SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques to offer prayers
US school shootings set 20-year records in 2018: Report
Vice-Prez urges countries to be united to fight terrorism
-
The sports fraternity expressed grief over the 'brutal act of inhumanity' and expressed their condolences following the multiple bomb blasts that killed at least 137 on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.
Over 400 people got injured during the blasts that took place at three churches and three hotels on Sunday. The sports fraternity from across the globe took to their Twitter account to condemn the attack.
"Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka," the Indian skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.
"Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country," Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma posted on his Twitter account.
"Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness, and compassion. #SriLanka," former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.
"Devastated to hear about the attacks in Srilanka. It's a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts & prayers with the victims & families," Indian cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted.
"What is happening to this world, may God help us all .. really .. #SriLanka," India's tennis star Saina Mirza tweeted.
"Tragic news coming out of Sri Lanka. The world is an angry place. We as a human race are destroying it one way or another. Thoughts with those suffering in Sri Lanka right now," commentator Alan Wilkins posted on his Twitter account.
"Minutes after my Easter wishes, horrific news comes from Sri Lanka. Over 700 dead & injured. Shocked, angered, hurt. It's a time of bereavement for us all. A time of pain, introspection.A time to rise above such targeted hate. Many many prayers for families uprooted, souls departed," Indian Women cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted.
"Shocked and saddened to hear the news of the Sri Lanka bombings. All my prayers and thoughts for people of Srilanka," Indian cricketer KL Rahul tweeted.
"Thoughts with everyone affected by the awful attacks in Sri Lanka .. Such a wonderful country with great people," former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan tweeted.
"My Word! #SriLanka, the most beautiful country with the most wonderful people, completely heartbreaking," former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tweeted.
The explosions took place near Kingsbury, Shangri-LA and Cinnamon Grand Hotels in Colombo around 8:45 am (local time).
The police further urged the public to stay indoors and not to gather at the explosion sites.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU