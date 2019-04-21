Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Sports fraternity condemns the attack

The fraternity expressed over the 'brutal act of inhumanity' and expressed their condolences following the multiple bomb blasts that killed at least 137 on Sunday in

Over 400 people got injured during the blasts that took place at three churches and three hotels on Sunday. The fraternity from across the globe took to their account to condemn the attack.

"Shocked to hear the news coming in from My go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka," the Indian tweeted.

" with Such a beautiful country," Indian posted on his account.

"Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness, and compassion. #SriLanka," former Indian tweeted.

"Devastated to hear about the attacks in Srilanka. It's a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts & prayers with the victims & families," Indian tweeted.

"What is happening to this world, may God help us all .. really .. #SriLanka," India's tennis star tweeted.

"Tragic news coming out of Sri Lanka. The world is an angry place. We as a human race are destroying it one way or another. Thoughts with those suffering in Sri Lanka right now," posted on his account.

"Minutes after my wishes, horrific news comes from Sri Lanka. Over 700 dead & injured. Shocked, angered, hurt. It's a time of bereavement A time of pain, introspection.A time to rise above such targeted hate. Many many prayers for families uprooted, souls departed," Indian tweeted.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news of the Sri Lanka bombings. All my prayers and thoughts for people of Srilanka," Indian cricketer KL Rahul tweeted.

"Thoughts with everyone affected by the awful attacks in Sri Lanka .. Such a wonderful country with great people," former England tweeted.

"My Word! #SriLanka, the most beautiful country with the most wonderful people, completely heartbreaking," former England cricketer tweeted.

The explosions took place near Kingsbury, and in Colombo around 8:45 am (local time).

The police further urged the public to stay indoors and not to gather at the explosion sites.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)