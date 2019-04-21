Adele, Simon Konecki call it quits after two years of marriage

Singer-songwriter and her husband have split after two years of marriage. " and her partner have separated," the singer's announced in a statement to recently. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," the rep added.

and Konecki made their relationship public in January 2012. Six months later, winner announced that she was pregnant.

The 'Hello' and Konecki welcomed their son on October 19, 2012, reported People.

The 30-year-old and her husband have been extremely private about their relationship.

"Simon is the perfect partner and is just her life. Adele loves being a mom. Simon helps her in every way and is a great dad. They are just incredibly happy," a source told earlier.

Adele and Konecki married in December 2016. However, she managed to keep the news private for a few months.

While accepting Album of the Year for her studio album titled '25' at Awards in February 2017, she publically acknowledged Konecki as her husband for the first time.

A month later, Adele finally confirmed their love, telling fans at a concert in Brisbane, Australia, "I'm married now. I've found my next person."

This was Konecki's second marriage. He was previously married to from 2004 to 2008, and they have a daughter.

