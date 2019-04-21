Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor team up for 'Dream Girl'

Bollywood powerhouse is all set to team up with his 'Vicky Donor' co-star for his upcoming film.

Khurrana, who marked his Bollywood debut with the 2012 hit 'Vicky Donor', gave everyone not just a comedy film with a serious takeaway, but also gave us a chance to witness a fun-filled camaraderie he shared with Annu Kapoor, who played the role of Dr. in the film.

Ayushmann celebrated seven years of his cinematic journey on Saturday by sharing various pictures on his Story reminiscing his old days on the sets of 'Vicky Donor'.

Interestingly, on the day Ayushmann completed seven years of his debut film, he shot with Annu for their next film 'Dream Girl', where the veteran plays the father of the 'Andhadhun'

Taking to his handle, Ayushmann shared two pictures with the veteran

He wrote alongside the photos, "It was quite surreal that the day we completed #7yearsofVickyDonor, we shot together for #Dreamgirl where sir plays my father."

In December, the first poster of 'Dream Girl' was unveiled by Ayushmann on his account.

In the poster, Ayushmann was seen sitting on a scooter wearing a yellow coloured saree over a white tee. He was also wearing a set of bangles and

In the same post, Ayushmann announced the commencement of shooting for the film in Mathura.

The upcoming film has aroused curiosity among the audience ever since it was announced with a promo video in November. The video showed Ayushmann discussing what to work on next with his team. While they come up with overdone content, the suggests a script which the actor ends up loving and choosing for his next film.

Apart from Ayushmann and Annu, the film also stars 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame Nushrat Bharucha. The two will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Dream Girl'.

The film will also see Manjot Singh, who was last seen in the 'Fukrey' franchise, playing Ayushmann's best friend.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13, this year.

