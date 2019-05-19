Bravo, Pollard named in ten-player reserve list for upcoming CWC19

on Saturday (local time) announced the list of reserve players for the upcoming The list comprises of ten players and the likes of and have been named in the list.

"The choice of players in the reserve list is to really cover our bases and ensure we have a good balance in the pool of players that can be selected if replacements are required," the of Selectors, said in an official statement.

"We think the skill set in this pool is strong with a good blend of experience and upcoming young players who can be ready to contribute when required," he added.

will continue their preparations for with a training camp in from May 19-23.

The camp will include an additional warm-up fixture against Australia, which will be played on May 22 at

"We are very grateful to Hampshire CCC for agreeing to host us at the Bowl and to for agreeing to the additional warm-up game. Due to the commitments and promises made, to both our players and the BCCI, this is the first time that our entire squad can get together since the IPL finished," CEO, West Indies, said in an official statement.

"We are confident that these additional five days of training and the extra warm-up game will mean that our players will be ready to perform at their best in our opening match against on the 31st May," he added.

There were speculations that Pollard will feature in the main 15-member squad of for the World Cup, but he did not find a place in the main squad despite his good form in the recently concluded (IPL).

and have been rewarded for their good performance in the recently concluded Tri-nation series against and and they have been named in the reserve players list.

Ten-player reserve list for upcoming World Cup: Sunil Ambris, Dwayne Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Kieron Pollard.

West Indies full 15-member team for the World Cup: (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, (wk), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis.

The team takes on and in the warm-up matches before on May 26 and 28.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. West Indies will open its World Cup campaign against at on May 31.

