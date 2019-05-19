Jason Holder named as marquee player of Barbados Tridents for upcoming CPL

skipper was named as the by Tridents on Saturday for the upcoming Carribean (CPL).

The team also announced that they will have a new ownership team to run their affairs.

The USA-based CMG companies have acquired the ownership of Tridents. The company is no stranger to as they have had sponsorship deals with teams including the The company also held the ownership of Jamaica Tallawahs (CPL team) in the past.

"Selling our ownership rights of the winning Jamaica Tallawahs held from 2014-2016 was the right move for us as a business, but we missed being involved in the Region and in CPL. When the chance to purchase the Tridents came along we were delighted, especially with the opportunity to bring good strong local partners onboard," Manish Patel, Principal of CMG said in an official statement.

"We can't wait to get started at enhancing the profile of this team on and off the field and to bringing a comprehensive entertainment package to We will work very hard to make Barbadians proud of their team," he added.

The rest of the squad will be decided at the CPL players draft, which takes place on May 22, 2019.

This year's CPL will be held from September 4 to October 8.

