Jason Holder named as marquee player of Barbados Tridents for upcoming CPL

West Indies skipper Jason Holder was named as the marquee player by Barbados Tridents on Saturday for the upcoming Carribean Premier League (CPL).
The team also announced that they will have a new ownership team to run their affairs.
The USA-based CMG companies have acquired the ownership of Barbados Tridents. The company is no stranger to sports as they have had sponsorship deals with NBA teams including the Dallas Mavericks. The company also held the ownership of Jamaica Tallawahs (CPL team) in the past.
"Selling our ownership rights of the winning Jamaica Tallawahs held from 2014-2016 was the right move for us as a business, but we missed being involved in the Region and in CPL. When the chance to purchase the Tridents came along we were delighted, especially with the opportunity to bring good strong local partners onboard," Manish Patel, Principal of CMG said in an official statement.
"We can't wait to get started at enhancing the profile of this team on and off the field and to bringing a comprehensive sports entertainment package to Barbados. We will work very hard to make Barbadians proud of their team," he added.
The rest of the Barbados Tridents squad will be decided at the CPL players draft, which takes place on May 22, 2019.
This year's CPL will be held from September 4 to October 8.
