Chris Gayle named vice-captain of Windies World Cup team

Left-handed batsman has been named vice- of the Jason Holder-led squad for the upcoming ICC

"It is always an honour to represent the in any format and this for me is special. As a it is my responsibility to support the and everyone else in the team," Gayle said in an official statement released by on Monday (local time).

"This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies," he added.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope, the wicket-keeper batsman was announced as Holder's deputy for the ongoing Tri-nation series against and

"It's a tremendous honour to be appointed vice- for this series here in Ahead of this tournament, I was asked to take on this role and I was happy to accept. Anything I'm asked to do for West Indies I'm always happy and willing to put my hand up, so this is great," Hope said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies.

The West Indies got off to a good start in the Tri-nation series as they comfortably defeated by 196 runs on Sunday.

The match witnessed quite a few records tumbling. West Indies openers Hope and registered the highest opening ODI partnership of 365 runs and it was the first time in a match that both the openers went past the score of 150.

The side next takes on in the Tri-nation series today and the team would hope to string winning performances ahead of the upcoming

West Indies full 15-member team for the World Cup: (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, (wk), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis.

The team takes on and in the warm-up matches before on May 26 and 28.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. West Indies will open its World Cup campaign against at on June 1.

