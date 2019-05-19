Bayern Munich's manager praises departing duo Ribery and Robben

Bayern won their seventh consecutive title on Saturday and their heaped praise on the departing duo of and Robben, saying that both these players helped in shaping up the team.

pair of Ribery and Robben played their final match for the club on Saturday and both these scored for Munich, ensuring team's 5-1 win in the finals over Eintracht Frankfurt.

"I made two notes today in the meeting. One was that we want to become champions, of course. But we wanted to go one better and give the two (Robben and Ribery) a nice farewell," Goal.com quoted Kovac as saying.

"That pleases me very much. Because they have shaped the for 10 years. They shaped this club. It was clear they would come in. It was hard to tell them that they did not play from the beginning, because we have all been in this situation before. But I had to make a sporting decision," he added.

Both Ribery and Robben will leave the club on free transfers at the end of the season. The duo came on as substitutes in the finals and scored in their trademark fashion for

Despite winning the Bundesliga, Novac's future as the of the team hangs in the balance. There have been reports that can replace the just after one season.

The reports started circulating after the team's loss in the against Liverpool.

"I talk to my boss. I have three bosses. It's like that when you talk, you can hear out in which direction it goes. I think I interpreted that correctly. Therefore, I assume that I will hopefully fulfill my contract, which I still have two years here," Kovac said.

"It is not about me. It's all about togetherness and to pay the other the necessary respect. If you do that, then we all would feel better. It is not always taking, but also a giving in both directions," he added.

