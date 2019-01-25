Brazil: 3 dead, 200 missing after mining dam collapse

Three people have died while around 200 are missing after a dam, at an iron ore mine, collapsed here on Friday.

The mine is owned by which is the world's largest of iron ore and nickel, Sputnik reported while quoting local authorities.

Rescue efforts are underway as residents in and around the area have been evacuated. The hunt for the missing people is on.

The devastating incident comes four years after an iron ore tailings dam collapsed in Minas Gerais in 2015, killing 17 people.

Further details are awaited as rescue efforts continue.

