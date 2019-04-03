JUST IN
Brexit crisis: Second Conservative minister resigns

ANI  |  Europe 

Signalling all is not well in UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet, second Conservative minister Chris Heaton-Harris quit on Wednesday (local time) after May's decision to hold talks with the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Chris Heaton-Harris had served as an Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union since last year.

"After much contemplation, I have decided to leave Theresa May's Government. I'm grateful to the PM for giving me the opportunity to serve the UK and I will continue to represent my constituents as the MP for Daventry," tweeted Chris Heaton-Harris.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 23:03 IST

