Brexit crisis: Second Conservative minister resigns

Signalling all is not well in UK Theresa May's Cabinet, quit on Wednesday (local time) after May's decision to hold talks with the

had served as an of State for Exiting the since last year.

"After much contemplation, I have decided to leave I'm grateful to the PM for giving me the opportunity to serve the UK and I will continue to represent my constituents as the for Daventry," tweeted

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)