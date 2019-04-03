Top compliance officer to leave Trump Organistion

A top in the Organisation is planning to step down in June to focus on his book about his years with US

George Sorial, who has been serving in the role since 2017, will be replaced by Jill Martin, another in the company.

In an interview to CNN, Sorial said that the book will focus on his work in different projects including the transformation of 1,400 acres of Scottish coastline in Aberdeenshire into a golf course and resort.

This comes at a time when the Organisation is facing the scrutiny of Democrats-led-House, as well as federal and state enforcement in New York, over its accounting and business practices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)