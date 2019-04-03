Okura Nikko Hotel Management offers sightseeing and comfort stay for guests in Okinawa

Okinawa is one of the most famous resort destinations in In 2017, the number of tourists visiting Okinawa was over 9 million, higher than the tourists visiting for the first time.

Apart from enjoying nature, tourists visiting Okinawa can enjoy attractions like beaches and the culture of Okinawa.

"Hotel Nikko Alivila" is located in the center of Okinawa and is blessed with abundant nature. The hotel has a high reputation while many tourists from overseas visit and stay here.

The design of the hotel is based on the exotic Spanish colonial style. It offers various services such as a spacious guest room all in comfortable size and variety of restaurant's food, which make guests feel welcomed. Guests can also enjoy various views of the sea.

has a lot of guests with an increase in the number of weddings in Okinawa. The hotel also offers wedding planning. Tourists love the romantic setup and choose the location for the wedding.

One of the tourists here said, "We looked at various places for our wedding, and really liked here because of the appearance of the church, interior and location. Moreover, the image of this location for the bride fits my idea very much. We are very happy to have our guests in such a beautiful location".

"I liked this incredible pure white surrounding the first time I saw it and I immediately decided to have my wedding here. I am so happy to have a great time with everyone today" added his bride.

Tomoya Fukui, of said, "All the guests can experience luxurious stay with us. I want the tourists to enjoy Okinawa resort life after escaping from their daily life"

A "Okinawa Tourist Service" has started service for the tourists who use its services.

In light of the growing need for a medical environment for foreign tourists visiting Japan, this company provides service that allows them to do cashless transactions at affiliated hospitals for treatment cost.

Generous guarantee system now attracts many travellers and 80 per cent of insured are international tourists.

Explaining the guidelines for tourists, from said, "Since the beginning of this year, we have started service for tourist. And about 15 people have already had the opportunity to actually use this insurance. Because of tourist from overseas, there is no burden of the medical expense here. We are so glad to hear a lot of voice that our customers were saved thanks to this insurance. We continue to provide a better offer for tourist in order to enjoy stay with no stress. I want many families, friends, and couples to come and visit beautiful Okinawa".

Special hospitality in a great resort attracts many tourists from overseas and contributes to boosting the popularity of destination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)