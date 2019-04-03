Nigel Adams, Junior Wales minister resign amid May, Corbyn talks

A junior resigned on Tuesday (local time) after decided to meet to break the deadlock.

Nigel Adams, in his resignation letter, accused the of "cooking up" a deal with Corbyn "who has never once in his political life put British interests first."

May is expected to meet Corbyn later Wednesday. This decision of talks was taken during seven hours of the cabinet meeting, reported

On this offer, Corbyn responded that he was "very happy" to meet May, adding that he recognised his "responsibility to represent the people that supported Labour in the last election and the people who didn't support Labour."

No resolution seems to be in sight for the UK as the had earlier rejected a "no-deal Brexit" scenario.

The EU, on the other hand, has reiterated on multiple occasions that the previously negotiated Withdrawal Agreement, which has now been rejected thrice, is the best that can be put on offer.

In yet another blow for the British Prime Minister, British lawmakers on Monday voted against all four possible alternative plans proposed for the Withdrawal Agreement, which included plans to hold a second referendum, retaining much closer economic ties after leaving the EU, or stopping to prevent a no-deal departure.

