Brief exchange of fire takes place between State Police and Maoists in Gadchiroli

ANI  |  General News 

A brief exchange of fire took place between the State Police troops and Maoists here on Sunday night.

The exchange of fire took place in Kopori gaon forest area in Bhamaragarh, which comes under Gadchiroli, at about 8 pm on May 19.

The Maoists managed to escape from the spot. The state police troops recovered miscellaneous items during the search operations.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:11 IST

