Bikaner; 5 arrested after seizure of over Rs 10 lakh near Pak border

Five persons were arrested on Monday after the search of their vehicle by the (BSF) in Khajuwala, close to the border, led to the seizure of over Rs 10 lakh, police said.

They were later handed over by the BSF to the police which arrested them, (SHO) of police station Vikram Chauhan told ANI.

He said that police were carrying out an investigation to find out the source and intended use of the money seized from the accused.

"BSF officials came to us with the five accused and told us they had been detained in an area which comes under the police station. A search of their vehicle led to the seizure of more than Rs 10 lakh. We are trying to find out where the money came from and whether it was meant to be used for illegal activities," Chouhan said.

in district is just 23 kilometres away from the border making it a sensitive area for cross-border smuggling and other illegal activities.

