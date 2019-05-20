Thanks to Modi, those incapable of becoming Sarpanch, ward member will become MPs on May 23: BJP's Gopal Bhargava

Terming as 'paras patthar' (magical stone), Madhya Pradesh of Opposition and BJP on Monday said that those people, who were not capable of becoming sarpanch or ward member will become MPs after the results of Lok Sabha elections.

"Modi ji paras patthar ban chuke hain, patthar ko chhu dein to sona ban jayega. Jo vyakti sarpanch or ward member ki haisiyat ke nahi the, aap result dekhna parson vo log saansad ban'ne ja rahe hain. ( Modi has become like 'paras patthar'. If he touches a stone, it will become gold. Those who were incapable of becoming even sarpanch or ward member are about to become MPs when results of Lok Sabha elections will come out on May 23)," told ANI here.

This comes after Gopal Bhargava's son Abhishek in March earlier this year withdrew his name from contesting the Lok Sabha polls claiming he does not want to promote 'dynasty'

The junior Bhargava claimed that his name was sent to the election committee by the party for considering his candidature from three Lok Sabha constituencies - Sagar, Damoh and Khajuraho but he said he did want to do with "blot of dynasty" over him.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded across on Sunday. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)