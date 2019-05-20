Thanks to Modi, those incapable of becoming Sarpanch, ward member will become MPs on May 23: BJP's Gopal Bhargava

-
ALSO READ
I am withdrawing from race for LS : Abhishek Gopal Bhargava
Digvijaya Singh suffering from a 'venereal disease', says BJP's Gopal Bhargava on Pulwama attack row
MP ministers will be out from Bungalow's by the time it gets painted: Gopal Bhargava
SP, RLSP leaders join BJP
Magicians, LED chariots in BJP's Gujarat poll campaign
-
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'paras patthar' (magical stone), Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Monday said that those people, who were not capable of becoming sarpanch or ward member will become MPs after the results of Lok Sabha elections.
"Modi ji paras patthar ban chuke hain, patthar ko chhu dein to sona ban jayega. Jo vyakti sarpanch or ward member ki haisiyat ke nahi the, aap result dekhna parson vo log saansad ban'ne ja rahe hain. (Prime Minister Modi has become like 'paras patthar'. If he touches a stone, it will become gold. Those who were incapable of becoming even sarpanch or ward member are about to become MPs when results of Lok Sabha elections will come out on May 23)," Gopal Bhargava told ANI here.
This comes after Gopal Bhargava's son Abhishek Gopal Bhargava in March earlier this year withdrew his name from contesting the Lok Sabha polls claiming he does not want to promote 'dynasty' politics.
The junior Bhargava claimed that his name was sent to the election committee by the party for considering his candidature from three Lok Sabha constituencies - Sagar, Damoh and Khajuraho but he said he did want to do politics with "blot of dynasty" politics over him.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded across India on Sunday. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU