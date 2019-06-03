British Airways resumes flights to Pakistan, after over 10 years

-
British Airways on Sunday resumed flight operations to Pakistan, more than ten years after halting the service in the wake of a suicide bombing attack that had killed more than 50 people at Islamabad's Marriott Hotel.
A report by Geo News states that the official announcement on the same was made in March by a British Airways spokesperson. The fights will operate three times a week between the British city of Heathrow and Pakistani capital Islamabad.
The first flight (BA-621) is set to land at the Islamabad International airport at 9: 25 am (local time) on Monday, reports The Express Tribune.
British High Commissioner Thomas Drew has said the airline's resuming operations is a testament to the improving security situation in Pakistan.
In a video message posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, Drew said, "This is a big day for the UK and Pakistan as the first flight of British Airways new direct service takes off from London's Heathrow, headed here to Islamabad."
British Airways is the first European airline to return to Pakistan after more than 10 years. Several other major airlines have also shown a keen interest in initiating operations to Islamabad.
"I see this new service as a vote of confidence in the future of those links it will give a particular boost to trade and investment," Drew added.
